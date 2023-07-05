Secondary test of powder found in West Wing lobby shows it's cocaine

Lab results have confirmed that the white powdery substance found at the White House on Sunday was in fact cocaine. Now the American people want to know -- how did the narcotic get in there, and who brought it in?

It's a first for this country, cocaine was discovered in a cubbyhole in the West Wing, during a Secret Service sweep on Sunday.

"So, as you know, this is under the purview of the Secret Service," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "They are currently investigating what happened over the weekend."

The President and First Lady were at Camp David when the narcotic was found, in the entryway of the West Wing, where visitors put their belongings before going on tours. Security cameras are sure to show if it was a member of the public -- or someone else.

"If it was cocaine and it was brought in by a staffer, a member of the press Corp, they need to be out," said Kayleigh McEnany, Former White House Press Secretary.

And while some of social media, including former President Trump, are pointing a finger at recovering drug addict Hunter Biden, others -- including the White House Press Corp-- are pointing to a much bigger issue: What if the white substance -- just feet from the Oval Office-- had not been cocaine -- what if it had been anthrax and a threat to national security?

"I was wondering if the cocaine episode has prompted the White House to ask the Secret Service to review its security protocols?" asked a reporter at a press conference Wednesday.

"Let’s let the Secret Service do their investigation," Press Secretary Jean Pierre said. "And this is under their purview, let's see what occurred and what happened."

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton sending a letter to the Secret Service, demanding they deliver their findings by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14th, writing: "The American people deserve to know whether illicit drugs were found in an area where confidential information is exchanged.

President Biden avoided the subject, ignoring a reporter's question, while he was meeting in the oval office with the Swedish prime minister.