Season 5 of ‘The Masked Singer’ has new twist: Wild card contestants

The fifth season of "The Masked Singer" will have an exciting new twist.

For the first time in the show’s history, wild card contestants will crash the competition in hopes of upending the battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.

Season 5 celebrity contestants will be split into two groups of five, but will face tough challenges when they become sidelined by special "wild card" rounds.

In these rounds, the wild card contestants will sing their hearts out to win it all.

And the upcoming season’s talent is already shining through with some serious shock value based on the costumes that have been revealed.

Between the fiery Phoenix and the adaptable Chameleon, fans are already bewildered by the possibilities of who could be be under the masks.

"I know It seems like far fetched But Like I said before The Chameleon For Season 5 of @MaskedSingerFOX reminds me of Elton John," one Twitter user wrote.

This year, guessing who’s performing inside the marvelous costumes may prove to be more difficult than in previous years.

"The season five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, Three Super Bowl Appearances, six gold medals, and two world records," according to a news release from the show.

Previous star athlete appearances included three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski as the White Tiger, NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw as the Deer and NBA star Victor Oladipo as Thingamajig.