FDNY crews are searching for a pair of 17-year-old boys who went missing in the water off Jacob Riis Park in Queens on Friday.

Rescue swimmers and divers responded to the scene just after 6:30 p.m.

By 11 p.m., divers had come out of the water, but Marine Units and Fire Boats are still searching.

