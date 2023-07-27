Search underway for missing teen swimmer off Coney Island

article

A massive search is underway for a 15-year-old boy who was seen struggling in the water off Coney Island on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 12:45 p.m., on the beach near West 22nd Street and Surf Avenue. An on-duty lifeguard saw two teenage boys struggling in the water.

Witnesses say that three people helped save one of the swimmers, a 14-year-old, while the 15-year-old remains missing.

The Parks Department confirmed to FOX 5 NY that that is a section of the beach closed to swimmers due to strong currents.

Authorities are using boats and underwater cameras to try and find the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.