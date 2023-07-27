Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:14 PM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:55 PM EDT until THU 5:45 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:34 PM EDT until THU 6:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Union County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 3:18 PM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Dutchess County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Sullivan County, Ulster County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County

Search underway for missing teen swimmer off Coney Island

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Coney Island
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 06: People cool off at the beach in Coney Island on a hot afternoon on July 06, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. As global warming continues to raise temperatures around the world, heat records are being broken

Expand

CONEY ISLAND - A massive search is underway for a 15-year-old boy who was seen struggling in the water off Coney Island on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 12:45 p.m., on the beach near West 22nd Street and Surf Avenue. An on-duty lifeguard saw two teenage boys struggling in the water.

Witnesses say that three people helped save one of the swimmers, a 14-year-old, while the 15-year-old remains missing. 

The Parks Department confirmed to FOX 5 NY that that is a section of the beach closed to swimmers due to strong currents.

Authorities are using boats and underwater cameras to try and find the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information. 