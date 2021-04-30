Search on for missing girl from the Bronx

article

The NYPD has issued an alert for a missing child from the Bronx who may be in imminent danger.

Melissa Gonon, 14, was last seen walking on Kingsbridge Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

She is described as 5'0" tall, 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not available.

Melissa may be in need of medication.

If you see her, please call the NYPD Precinct 50 at (718) 378-8083, or call 911.