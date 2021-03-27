Search on for man who kicked 3-year-old girl in Manhattan park

article

NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a man who allegedly kicked a 3-year-old girl in an unprovoked attack in Washington Square Park.

According to authorities, on March 24 at approximately 11:30 a.m., the victim was walking with her nanny inside the park when the suspect kicked the girl with his knee, causing her to fall while demanding the girl and her nanny leave the park.

The suspect was last seen headed eastbound on Washington Square South.

The girl was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

