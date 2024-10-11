Expand / Collapse search

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to stay in jail while appeals court takes up bail fight

By
Published  October 11, 2024 11:34pm EDT
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY

Diddy to remain in jail as bail fight continues

On Friday, a federal appeals court ruled that the hip-hop mogul will remain locked up while a three-judge panel considers his latest bail request.

NEW YORK - Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail as he continues to fight to be released on bail.

On Friday, a federal appeals court ruled that the hip-hop mogul will remain locked up while a three-judge panel considers his latest bail request.

Diddy's first week in prison at Brooklyn's MDC

Sean "Diddy" Combs has spent his first week behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn after being arrested on federal sex trafficking and other charges. FOX 5’s Lisa Evers takes us inside the notorious facility, described as "hell on earth," where Diddy is being held.

The 54-year-old has been behind bars at the federal jail in Brooklyn since his September 16 arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Related

Diddy set to go on trial in 2025: What this means
article

Diddy set to go on trial in 2025: What this means

A trial date has been set for Diddy as his lawyers continue to advocate for his release on bail, despite judges labeling him a threat.

His trial is scheduled to begin in May. 