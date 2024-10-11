Sean 'Diddy' Combs to stay in jail while appeals court takes up bail fight

Diddy to remain in jail as bail fight continues
On Friday, a federal appeals court ruled that the hip-hop mogul will remain locked up while a three-judge panel considers his latest bail request.
NEW YORK - Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail as he continues to fight to be released on bail.
Diddy's first week in prison at Brooklyn's MDC
Sean "Diddy" Combs has spent his first week behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn after being arrested on federal sex trafficking and other charges. FOX 5’s Lisa Evers takes us inside the notorious facility, described as "hell on earth," where Diddy is being held.
The 54-year-old has been behind bars at the federal jail in Brooklyn since his September 16 arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
Related
A trial date has been set for Diddy as his lawyers continue to advocate for his release on bail, despite judges labeling him a threat.
His trial is scheduled to begin in May.