Sean 'Diddy' Combs to stay in jail while appeals court takes up bail fight

Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail as he continues to fight to be released on bail.

On Friday, a federal appeals court ruled that the hip-hop mogul will remain locked up while a three-judge panel considers his latest bail request.

The 54-year-old has been behind bars at the federal jail in Brooklyn since his September 16 arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

His trial is scheduled to begin in May.