Sean 'Diddy' Combs fights back, files motion to dismiss some claims in sex assault lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs is now fighting back against some of the allegations in one of the sexual assault lawsuits filed against him.

While he maintains his innocence, a double felony drug case against his personal assistant is moving forward. All of this comes as a new TMZ documentary reveals support for Diddy from an unlikely ally.

Attorneys for Diddy filed a motion to throw out some of the claims made by Joi Dickerson-Neal in her Manhattan State Supreme Court civil case because they weren't on the books at the time. She alleges that in 1991, Sean "Diddy" Combs drugged her, and then sexually assaulted her. In the suit, she says he videotaped and distributed it.

Phillip Hamilton, a criminal defense attorney and Managing Partner of the Wall Street law firm Hamilton Clarke LLP tells us, "With regard to some of the older claims, what his filing is ultimately noting, is that some of these laws weren't even in effect or applicable either at the time of the alleged offense."

"Any claim that you can potentially get dismissed is less that you have to fight later, and right now, DIddy has a lot to fight," Hamilton said.

Five weeks after Homeland Security Investigations agents raided Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes, Diddy has not been arrested or criminally charged in any case. Some people think that means nothing is happening, but Hamilton says that is wrong.

"As a seasoned criminal defense attorney I would certainly say that 5 weeks in the span of a federal investigation is nothing. You have these investigations that go on sometimes for 2 years, 3 years," Hamilton said.

Diddy's personal assistant, former Syracuse University basketball player Brendan Paul, has been charged by local authorities with two drug-related felonies in Miami. He allegedly had cocaine in his luggage at Opa-Locka Executive Airport with Diddy on the day of the raids.

Brendan Paul pleaded not guilty, but his legal problems could get bigger says Hamilton.

"The question becomes are those charges at some later point going to be tied in to any other potential investigation that's going on, or are those charges and the plea going to be used to leverage cooperation?" Hamilton said.

In a new TMZ documentary called "The Downfall of Diddy" which now streams on the free TV platform TUBI.

Diddy's enemy for years, incarcerated Death Row Records founder Marion "Suge" Knight offers Diddy some support in the documentary, telling Harvey Levin "I feel it's a bad day for hip hop, it's a bad day for the culture because it makes us all bad."

Suge says instead of being happy about Diddy's problems, he thought about the effect on Diddy's kids.

FOX 5 NY contacted the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern DIstrict, but they declined to comment.