Diddy's assistant charged with drug felony

By
Published  April 24, 2024 3:25pm EDT
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY

G. Dep talks about Diddy after prison release

A former protege of Sean "Diddy'' Combs was recently released from prison after serving 13 years for murder. Now that rapper G. Dep is a free man, he wants to work with Diddy again despite the allegations against him. FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers sat with rapper G. Dep and shared his side of the story.

An associate of Sean "Diddy" Combs, Brendan Paul, has been charged with a felony count of drug possession, according to TMZ

Paul, a former basketball player for the University of Syracuse who worked as the rap mogul's assistant, was arrested in March in Miami after federal authorities raided one of Diddy's private planes and found drugs. 

The 25-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"We will be dealing with this case in the courtroom, not the court of public opinion," Paul's lawyer, Brian Bieber told TMZ.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing a slew of allegations against him, including connections to a federal sex trafficking investigation. 

