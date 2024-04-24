Diddy's assistant charged with drug felony

An associate of Sean "Diddy" Combs, Brendan Paul, has been charged with a felony count of drug possession, according to TMZ.

Paul, a former basketball player for the University of Syracuse who worked as the rap mogul's assistant, was arrested in March in Miami after federal authorities raided one of Diddy's private planes and found drugs.

The 25-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"We will be dealing with this case in the courtroom, not the court of public opinion," Paul's lawyer, Brian Bieber told TMZ.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing a slew of allegations against him, including connections to a federal sex trafficking investigation.