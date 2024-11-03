Expand / Collapse search

Man on scooter hit, killed by driver fleeing traffic stop in Harlem: NYPD

By
Published  November 3, 2024 12:34pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

Crime in the City full episode: November 1, 2024

A look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including a fatal stabbing on the subway in Brooklyn, a young girl who died while subway surfing, and a plan to improve safety on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

HARLEM - A man on a scooter was struck and killed by a driver fleeing a traffic stop in Harlem Saturday night, police said.

It happened at 10:45 p.m. at West 155th Street and St Nicholas Avenue.

According to highway patrol investigators, a man in a blue Toyota minivan was driving eastbound on West 155th Street at a high speed fleeing a car stop on 152 and Broadway when the van struck a scooter. 

Police said the minivan sped off later. 

The man on the scooter was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.