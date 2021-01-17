Schumer, Gillibrand promise billions in relief for NY under Biden

New York can expect over $50B in funds under President-elect Joe Biden's economic relief plan, according to Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

The pair of Senators held a press conference Sunday morning to make the announcement.

"Come Jan. 20, when Joe Biden is sworn in as president of the United States, we will hit the ground running to deliver the American rescue plan because too many Americans still need help while this pandemic rages on," Schumer said in a statement.

Biden's "American Rescue Plan" will see New York receive $54B in funding, including $20B in small business loans, $4.2B for the MTA, $4B for the state's public school and $1.3B for emergency rental assistance.

Advertisement

"We need the help, maybe more than any other state," Schumer said.

Biden's plan also includes stimulus checks of $1,400 per person in addition to the $600 checks Congress approved in December, raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour from the current rate of $7.25 per hour, and $15 billion in grants to more than 1 million small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic, as well as other assistance.