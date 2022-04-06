School district bans large snacks, begins searches

One school district is cracking down on snack sizes.

It is happening at Aliquippa Junior-Senior High in Pennsylvania. Students are now being limited on the amount of food and drink they can bring to school.

Students are now only allowed to have one four-ounce bag of chips and one 20-ounce bottled or canned beverage. The items must also come to school closed.

Anything more will be thrown away by security, administration, or other designated school staff members.

District officials say the policy comes after they noticed excessive amounts of snacks including shopping bags full of food and drinks.

Also, if a student packs a lunch, the same guidelines are to be followed and school officials warn that lunches will be searched.