School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday, March 3
NEW YORK - Due to inclement weather and a wintery mix across the Tri-State area, several schools are delayed or closed Tuesday.
Here’s a list of the latest school closings and delays.
Updated Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 6:50 a.m.
New York
- Chappaqua School District: Closed; remote instruction
- Ellenville School District: Closed
- Harvey School: Closed
- Liberty Central School District: Closed
- New Paltz School District: Closed
- Newburgh City School District: Closed
- Onteora School District: Closed
- Poughkeepsie City School District: Closed
New Jersey
- Hardyston Township Elementary School: Closed
Connecticut
- Norwalk High School: Closed
- Shelton School District: Early dismissal
