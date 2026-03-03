School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday, March 3

Due to inclement weather and a wintery mix across the Tri-State area, several schools are delayed or closed Tuesday.

Here’s a list of the latest school closings and delays.

Updated Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 6:50 a.m.

New York

Chappaqua School District: Closed; remote instruction

Ellenville School District: Closed

Harvey School: Closed

Liberty Central School District: Closed

New Paltz School District: Closed

Newburgh City School District: Closed

Onteora School District: Closed

Poughkeepsie City School District: Closed

New Jersey

Hardyston Township Elementary School: Closed

Connecticut

Norwalk High School: Closed

Shelton School District: Early dismissal

School closings and delays will be reported here from across the NYC area as they happen. School closings are reported by FOX 5 NY when relayed to us by the school systems, including NYC DOE, along with charter and private schools across the area.

FOX 5 NY has the latest school closings — track them here.