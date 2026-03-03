Expand / Collapse search

School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday, March 3

By
Updated  March 3, 2026 8:57am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - Due to inclement weather and a wintery mix across the Tri-State area, several schools are delayed or closed Tuesday.

Here’s a list of the latest school closings and delays. 

Updated Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 6:50 a.m.

New York

  • Chappaqua School District: Closed; remote instruction
  • Ellenville School District: Closed
  • Harvey School: Closed
  • Liberty Central School District: Closed
  • New Paltz School District: Closed
  • Newburgh City School District: Closed
  • Onteora School District: Closed
  • Poughkeepsie City School District: Closed

New Jersey

  • Hardyston Township Elementary School: Closed

Connecticut

  • Norwalk High School: Closed
  • Shelton School District: Early dismissal 

School closings and delays will be reported here from across the NYC area as they happen. School closings are reported by FOX 5 NY when relayed to us by the school systems, including NYC DOE, along with charter and private schools across the area.

The Source: This article is based on information from the schools listed.

