Expand / Collapse search

School bus struck by gunfire in the Bronx; no injures reported

By and
Published  March 21, 2025 6:46pm EDT
Bronx
FOX 5 NY

School bus struck by gunfire in the Bronx

The NYPD is investigating after a school bus was struck by gunfire in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

NEW YORK - Police are investigating after a school bus was struck by gunfire in the Bronx on Friday afternoon. 

What we know:

Authorities say that a school bus with several passengers on board was driving near East 163rd Street and Trinity Avenue in the Morrisania section around 2:25 p.m. when it was struck by gunfire.

Police say no-one on board was struck or injured.

So far, there are no arrests.

An investigation into the incident is going, with police combing the area for evidence. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information. 

BronxCrime and Public SafetyNYPD