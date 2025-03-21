School bus struck by gunfire in the Bronx; no injures reported

Police are investigating after a school bus was struck by gunfire in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Authorities say that a school bus with several passengers on board was driving near East 163rd Street and Trinity Avenue in the Morrisania section around 2:25 p.m. when it was struck by gunfire.

Police say no-one on board was struck or injured.

So far, there are no arrests.

An investigation into the incident is going, with police combing the area for evidence.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.