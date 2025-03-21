School bus struck by gunfire in the Bronx; no injures reported
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after a school bus was struck by gunfire in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.
What we know:
Authorities say that a school bus with several passengers on board was driving near East 163rd Street and Trinity Avenue in the Morrisania section around 2:25 p.m. when it was struck by gunfire.
Police say no-one on board was struck or injured.
So far, there are no arrests.
An investigation into the incident is going, with police combing the area for evidence.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.