School bus crashes in Sullivan County

A pickup truck rear-ended a school bus, which then crashed into a guard rail and flipped over in Sullivan County on Tuesday morning, according to the New York State Police.

The school bus was carrying a driver, five children, and two bus monitors from Fallsburg to a school in Orange County when the crash happened on eastbound State Route 17 in Mamakating at about 7:45 a.m., police said.

The children, aged 6 to 17, were treated for minor injuries at Catskill Regional Medical Center and released, police said. The bus monitors also had minor injuries and the bus driver was unharmed, police said.

The 57-year-old driver of the pickup was not hurt, police said. State troopers cited him for tailgating.

Troopers reopened the eastbound lanes between Exits 112 and 113 after finishing their investigation.