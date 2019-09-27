School bans 5th graders from dating to avoid broken hearts

Some parents in Indiana got quite the show when their children were banned from dating at school.

A group of fifth-grade teachers at Riverside Elementary School in Jeffersonville sent a letter home to parents stating that the students had until Wednesday to end their romantic relationships.

The letter claimed that the students were getting together and breaking up too quickly and that was leading to 'many broken hearts' and distractions in the classroom.

The note sparked outrage among many of the parents. They argue the school has no right to put a deadline on their children's' relationships.

One mother said she understood the logic behind the letter but thinks a zero-dating policy goes too far.

The school sent a clarification claiming the wording of the letter misrepresented the intentions of the teachers.

School officials said the teachers only wanted to protect the feelings of the students.