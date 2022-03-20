'Scarface' mansion hits market for $40M

article

Say hello to my very expensive friend!

A California mansion best known as the home of Tony Montana in the 1983 film Scarface has gone on sale, but you're going to have to "Push It To The Limit" to afford it, as the mansion is listed for a cool $39,995,000

The mansion, known as El Fureidis, is located in Montecito, is the centerpiece of a 10-acre property and was built in 1906.

It has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and clocks in at 11,547 square feet in size.

Historic Manhattan mansion sells for $26 million

According to Forbes, the home was designed by celebrated architect Bertram Goodhue for real estate tycoon James Waldron Gillespie.

Since being built, it has hosted a number of famous guests, including Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill & President John F. Kennedy.

