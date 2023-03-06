Scaffolding eyesore: City council push for streamlined repairs process

Scaffolding has been a part of New York City’s landscape for years.

And while they serve a functional purpose by protecting pedestrians from falling debris, they’re an eyesore to look at and it seems they stay up for – well – ever.

"There are hundreds that have been up for five years or more. Some as much as 10 and even 15 years and it is a blight on our neighborhoods," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine told FOX 5 New York.

This is an issue the city has been dealing with for decades.

New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg came up with some ideas to deal with it. Then Mayor Bill de Blasio and now Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams recently announced some reforms, but Levine and some council members want to go even further.

"Increase the fines for those buildings which are not complying and in extreme cases we want the city just to go in, repair the facade, take the scaffolding down and bill the landlord for the work," Levine advised.

In addition, they want to speed up the time it takes for building owners to get a permit to make repairs.

Currently, it can take months. Manhattan City council members also want to create a task force to see why scaffolding, which is also known as sidewalk sheds, remain up at city-owned buildings.

"A lot of these sheds are even municipally owned, owned by the city. It's time for the city to get rid of its own sheds," Councilman Shaun Abreu told FOX 5.

The city buildings department issued a statement saying, in part, "We appreciate the borough president's recommendations and look forward to reviewing his specific proposals."