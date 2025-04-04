Scaffolding collapse in Hell’s Kitchen shuts down part of Ninth Avenue: FDNY

article

Authorities are looking into what caused a scaffolding collapse in Manhattan on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and West 38th Street in Manhattan.

Construction work was underway at a 12-story building when two small spider cranes reportedly fell through scaffolding on the site.

The collapse caused part of 9th Avenue to be shut down.

No injuries were reported.