Scaffolding collapse in Hell’s Kitchen shuts down part of Ninth Avenue: FDNY
NEW YORK - Authorities are looking into what caused a scaffolding collapse in Manhattan on Friday afternoon.
What we know:
The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and West 38th Street in Manhattan.
Construction work was underway at a 12-story building when two small spider cranes reportedly fell through scaffolding on the site.
The collapse caused part of 9th Avenue to be shut down.
No injuries were reported.