Saudi national arrested after school bus stolen in NJ

A 22-year-old Saudi Arabian national has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with a school bus that was stolen earlier in the week in New Jersey.

The bus was stolen out of Livingston on Tuesday. The man was taken into custody in the early morning hours on Thursday. The location of the arrest was not disclosed. The bus was also recovered.

The man, who was not identified, was charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary, Theft of Moveable Property, Criminal Damage, and Criminal Trespass.

Livingston Police issued a statement saying there is no indication the man conspired with others and it is believed he acted alone. No further details were released about that part of the investigation.

The statement went on to say: "While our investigation continues, we would like to reiterate there is no threat to the Livingston area."

Extra precautions were being taken and Livingston Police Officers were present at schools on Thursday.



They said that any further information will be released through the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Newark Office.

Livingston Public Schools Superintendent Matthew J. block issued a statement saying: "We hope to provide additional developments on this situation as soon as possible. Thank you, as always, for your partnership."