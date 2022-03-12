Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in one day

article

Saudi Arabia says it has executed 81 prisoners, including those convicted of killings and belonging to militant groups.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency made the announcement on Saturday. It said those executed included convicted members of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

The mass carrying out of capital punishment appears to be the largest execution in the kingdom in recent memory.

In 2019, 37 people were allegedly executed on terrorism allegations.

The beheadings of the 37 individuals were authorized by King Salman through a royal decree, The Associated Press reported.

Many of those killed were Shiites, Amnesty International and Saudi dissident Ali Al-Ahmed separately claimed.

People in the executed group allegedly embraced extremist ideologies and started terrorist cells, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The body of one person killed in the executions, which took place in various parts of the country, was displayed in public, The Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

The AP contributed to this report.