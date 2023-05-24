Saratoga County shooting: Deputies kill man who opened fire during search warrant

A man was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies after opening fire and wounding two deputies conducting a federal search warrant at a house in upstate New York, authorities said.

According to Sheriff Michael Zurlo, authorities were conducting the search warrant Tuesday in connection to a wide-ranging narcotics investigation being conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

They confiscated multiple kilograms of cocaine, about 50 handguns and rifles, and "hundreds of thousands" of fentanyl pills from three other sites connected to the investigation, Zurlo said.

One of the two Saratoga County Sheriff's deputies was undergoing emergency leg surgery and the other was treated at a hospital and released, he said.

Zurlo said Anthony Zaremski, 23, died at a hospital.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.