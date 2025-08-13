The Brief A Saratoga County man is facing federal charges for allegedly cyberstalking the family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Shane Daley, 40, of Galway, allegedly terrorized a member of Thompson's family beginning just hours after the executive was gunned down in midtown Manhattan. Daley faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years if he is convicted.



A Saratoga County man is facing federal charges for allegedly cyberstalking the family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

What we know:

Shane Daley, 40, of Galway, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 13. He allegedly terrorized a member of Thompson's family beginning just hours after the executive was gunned down in midtown Manhattan. Prosecutors say he sent harassing and threatening voicemail messages to a work phone line used by the family member between Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, 2024.

In the messages, Daley used threatening language that focused on Thompson's killing, expressed satisfaction over how he died, and declared that Thompson's children "deserved to meet the same violent end," according to a criminal complaint. He has not been accused of having any involvement in Thompson's killing.

What they're saying:

"Brian Thompson was gunned down in midtown Manhattan," acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III said in a statement. "Daley, as alleged, gleefully welcomed this tragedy and did all that he could to increase the Thompson family’s pain and suffering."

"As alleged, Daley threatened and harassed a grieving family in the immediate aftermath of a loved one’s murder," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton added in a statement of his own. "These selfish, harmful and callous actions undermine public safety and will not be tolerated. This office, together with our law enforcement partners, will pursue and prosecute those who seek to intimidate victims and their families."

"Shane Daley allegedly repeatedly harassed the grieving family of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare gunned down in New York City," Christopher G. Raia, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Office, added. "The recurrent calls and messages in the days following Brian Thompson’s murder were more than callous and cold-hearted harassment. They were threatening and terrified a family already suffering following the violent death of their loved one."

Daley faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years if he is convicted.

The FBI is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua R. Rosenthal of the Northern District of New York, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dominic A. Gentile and Jun Xiang of the Southern District of New York are prosecuting.