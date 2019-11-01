Sarah Jessica Parker's pumpkins stolen from Manhattan stoop

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker was the victim of a buglary, according to a post she made on Instagram, specifically of all the pumpkins outside her home.

"All of our pumpkins were stolen, as were all the other pumpkins on our block,” she Parker on Instagram. “It is officially the Halloween heist of 2019. My husband stated, ‘Decency is dead.’ But we will salvage the intended carving. We will find last-minute pumpkins and we will hope this case does not remain cold.”

The pumpkins were brought in from the Berkshires, according to Parker, and were placed on the stoop as Halloween decorations.

Parker followed up the post on Friday with news that someone had left three small pumpkins and one large one.

"Humankind...You know who you are....On behalf of my daughters who felt most aggrieved but all of us, thank you.X, SJ," said wrote.