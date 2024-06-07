Saquon Barkely's father arrested for loaded gun during traffic stop in the Bronx

article

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's father was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop in the Bronx on Wednesday, according to police.

Alibay Barkley, 55, was stopped by police near Third Ave & E 140th Street for allegedly driving with obstructed license plates that did not match his vehicle.

Alibay was driving a gray 2019 Chevrolet Corvette that police later determined was unregistered. During a search of the vehicle, police say they found a loaded firearm.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 25: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if anyone else was inside the car at the time of the stop.

Saquon Barkley, 27, a Bronx native, has not commented on the situation.

The Post reports that Barkley's father has had past problems with the law that prompted his mother to move their family from the Bronx to Pennsylvania for a fresh start.

Alibay has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon-loaded firearm, and operating an unregistered vehicle. He is also being charged with having covered and improper plates.

The investigation remains ongoing.