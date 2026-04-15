SantaCon or Santa con man? Organizer charged in fraud scheme

The Brief A New Jersey man who organized SantaCon is accused of turning the festive bar crawl into a yearslong fraud scheme that misled tens of thousands of attendees and businesses. Prosecutors say Stefan Pildes raised at least $2.7 million for charity but diverted more than half into a secret slush fund and spent hundreds of thousands on personal luxuries. Federal authorities allege the event’s charitable mission was a facade, with money spent on a lakefront home, vacations, and a car—while participants were told their contributions were going "directly to charity."



The popular NYC holiday bar crawl known as SantaCon is now at the center of what prosecutors call a "Santa con."

What we know:

A New Jersey man who organized the bar crawl is now accused of running what prosecutors call a holiday-season fraud scheme—one that allegedly took advantage of thousands of partygoers and local businesses.

Pildes allegedly stole Christmas from tens of thousands of victims and deprived local charities of more than one million dollars. — FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr.

At least $2.7 million between 2019 and 2024

By the numbers:

Federal prosecutors say Stefan Pildes, 50, of Hewitt, New Jersey, used the annual, Santa-themed event, marketed as a charity fundraiser, to bring in at least $2.7 million between 2019 and 2024.

But instead of donating most of that money, authorities allege he diverted more than half into a slush fund and spent hundreds of thousands more on himself.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Revelers dressed as Santa Claus characters participate in the annual SantaCon pub crawl on December 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images) Expand

Pildes was arrested Wednesday in Manhattan and charged with wire fraud.

What is SantaCon supposed to be?

As alleged, Stefan Pildes promoted SantaCon as an event grounded in charitable giving, but instead of donating the millions of dollars he raised, he ran his own con game… — <i>U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton</i>

SantaCon, a massive annual bar crawl that draws roughly 25,000 people dressed as Santa and other holiday characters, generated money through ticket sales and commissions from participating bars and restaurants.

Those venues agreed to give between 10% and 25% of their sales, described as charitable donations, in exchange for being official stops on the route.

Attendees and businesses were repeatedly told the proceeds would go to charity.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in SantaCon on December 10, 2022 in New York City. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charity. This year, SantaCon created a map Expand

He took advantage of New Yorkers’ generous holiday spirit to finance his lifestyle through personal expenses, big and small. No matter how you dress it up, fraud is fraud. We are committed to protecting New Yorkers from those who exploit their enthusiasm and generosity. — <i>U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton</i>

For example, the SantaCon website claimed ticket money went "directly to Santa’s charity drive," adding, "Your money will be split between the various charities listed on this page as well as local neighborhood charities along Santa’s route."

But investigators say that wasn’t the reality.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in SantaCon on December 10, 2022 in New York City. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charity. This year, SantaCon created a map Expand

Instead, he allegedly funneled more than half of it into a separate entity he controlled, Creative Opportunities Group, Inc., which had no public connection to SantaCon.

He took advantage of New Yorkers’ generous holiday spirit to finance his lifestyle through personal expenses, big and small. No matter how you dress it up, fraud is fraud. — <i>U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton</i>

Prosecutors say Pildes also spent large amounts directly from the nonprofit’s accounts, including renovations to a lakefront home in New Jersey, luxury vacations, concert tickets, a car, and expensive meals.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in SantaCon on December 10, 2022 in New York City. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charity. This year, SantaCon created a map Expand

That spending allegedly came despite claims he made to participants and venues that he wasn’t getting paid.

"[N]o producer receives income from this event, this is a charity event," Pildes told a potential venue, according to the indictment.

Santacon man charged

Pildes now faces one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors emphasized the charge is an allegation, and Pildes is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.