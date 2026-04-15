SantaCon or Santa con man? Organizer charged in fraud scheme
NEW YORK - The popular NYC holiday bar crawl known as SantaCon is now at the center of what prosecutors call a "Santa con."
What we know:
A New Jersey man who organized the bar crawl is now accused of running what prosecutors call a holiday-season fraud scheme—one that allegedly took advantage of thousands of partygoers and local businesses.
At least $2.7 million between 2019 and 2024
By the numbers:
Federal prosecutors say Stefan Pildes, 50, of Hewitt, New Jersey, used the annual, Santa-themed event, marketed as a charity fundraiser, to bring in at least $2.7 million between 2019 and 2024.
But instead of donating most of that money, authorities allege he diverted more than half into a slush fund and spent hundreds of thousands more on himself.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Revelers dressed as Santa Claus characters participate in the annual SantaCon pub crawl on December 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)
Pildes was arrested Wednesday in Manhattan and charged with wire fraud.
What is SantaCon supposed to be?
SantaCon, a massive annual bar crawl that draws roughly 25,000 people dressed as Santa and other holiday characters, generated money through ticket sales and commissions from participating bars and restaurants.
Those venues agreed to give between 10% and 25% of their sales, described as charitable donations, in exchange for being official stops on the route.
Attendees and businesses were repeatedly told the proceeds would go to charity.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in SantaCon on December 10, 2022 in New York City. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charity. This year, SantaCon created a map
For example, the SantaCon website claimed ticket money went "directly to Santa’s charity drive," adding, "Your money will be split between the various charities listed on this page as well as local neighborhood charities along Santa’s route."
But investigators say that wasn’t the reality.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in SantaCon on December 10, 2022 in New York City. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charity. This year, SantaCon created a map
Instead, he allegedly funneled more than half of it into a separate entity he controlled, Creative Opportunities Group, Inc., which had no public connection to SantaCon.
Prosecutors say Pildes also spent large amounts directly from the nonprofit’s accounts, including renovations to a lakefront home in New Jersey, luxury vacations, concert tickets, a car, and expensive meals.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in SantaCon on December 10, 2022 in New York City. SantaCon is an annual Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charity. This year, SantaCon created a map
That spending allegedly came despite claims he made to participants and venues that he wasn’t getting paid.
"[N]o producer receives income from this event, this is a charity event," Pildes told a potential venue, according to the indictment.
Santacon man charged
Pildes now faces one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.
Prosecutors emphasized the charge is an allegation, and Pildes is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
The Source: This report is based on information from U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York.