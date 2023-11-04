Expand / Collapse search

Santa Rosa man accused of decapitating relative, taking head is in custody

The man accused of decapitating his relative and taking the head has been arrested, Santa Rosa police announced Saturday.

Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, 24, is accused of killing an adult female relative at a home near the 2500 block of Pomo Trail in Santa Rosa on Thursday. Aroyo-Lopez allegedly cut the victim's head off and took it with him as he fled the scene, police said. 

Police were searching for Aroyo-Lopez since Thursday and announced his arrest Saturday around 11 a.m., but did not provide details on the arrest. 

Aroyo-Lopez was considered "armed and dangerous" and has a violent history, police said.