Sanitation worker assaulted while on the job
NEW YORK - A Department of Sanitation worker was sucker-punched while working in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.
Video and photos of the assault were shared by police. The incident occurred on Jan. 2 at 2:18 p.m. in front of 1275 Grant Highway. The assailant approached the 41-year-old worker and punched him in the head before running off.
The sanitation worker refused medical attention.
The suspect was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black jacket and a red baseball hat.
Anyone with information about the assailant is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:
1-800-577-TIPS (8477)
Twitter @NYPDTips
Police say all calls are strictly confidential.