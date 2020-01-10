Sanitation worker assaulted while on the job

A Department of Sanitation worker was sucker-punched while working in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

Video and photos of the assault were shared by police. The incident occurred on Jan. 2 at 2:18 p.m. in front of 1275 Grant Highway. The assailant approached the 41-year-old worker and punched him in the head before running off.

The sanitation worker refused medical attention.

The suspect was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black jacket and a red baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the assailant is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM

Twitter @NYPDTips

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.



