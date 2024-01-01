Sanitation Department cleans up 100,000 pounds of confetti in Times Square

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Credit: Department of Sanitation

Workers from the New York City Department of Sanitation got 2024 off to an impressive start, cleaning up 100,000 pounds of confetti from Times Square before daybreak on Monday.

Roughly 187 workers using 21 mechanical brooms and 20 collection trucks, along with brooms and backpack blowers did the impressive job, after one million people had gathered in Times Square to ring in 2024.

"Every year, this holiday gives people an opportunity to begin anew and start with a clean slate," said Commissioner Tisch. "To that end, DSNY is proud to deliver a clean street, right here in Times Square."