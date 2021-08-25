Salmonella outbreak linked to Italian-style deli meats

A multi-state salmonella outbreak is being linked to Italian-style deli meats.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of Tuesday at least two dozen people have gotten sick and another 12 have been hospitalized.

They all reported eating meats like salami and prosciutto that can be found in antipasti or charcuterie assortments right before getting sick.

There are currently no recalls being made as the CDC is still trying to figure out which products were the source.

All of the states involved so far are in the midwest and west.

Symptoms of salmonella usually begin within 12 to 72 hours of consuming contaminated food. These can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever that lasts between four and seven days, the CDC said.

Advertisement