Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
4
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Somerset County

Salmonella outbreak linked to Italian-style deli meats

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Health
FOX 5 NY

CDC investigating Italian-style deli meat salmonella outbreak

The CDC is investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella that is being linked to Italian-style deli meats.

A multi-state salmonella outbreak is being linked to Italian-style deli meats.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of Tuesday at least two dozen people have gotten sick and another 12 have been hospitalized. 

They all reported eating meats like salami and prosciutto that can be found in antipasti or charcuterie assortments right before getting sick.

There are currently no recalls being made as the CDC is still trying to figure out which products were the source.

All of the states involved so far are in the midwest and west.

Symptoms of salmonella usually begin within 12 to 72 hours of consuming contaminated food. These can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever that lasts between four and seven days, the CDC said.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App
 