Sacramento shooting: At least 5 people fired guns during gang-related violence

Sacramento police on Wednesday said at least five shooters fired guns during the weekend shooting in downtown Sacramento that killed six people and injured 12 others.

There were two groups involved in the violence, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Zach Eaton said at a brief media availability.

"As detectives learn more about the shootings, it is increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy," Sacramento police said in a news release. "While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings."

Sacramento police have so far arrested three people related to the shooting, but no one has been directly charged with the mass killing.

One of the suspects is still in the hospital, another posted $500,000 bail and the third remains in custody.

Linda Pariso, a lawyer for Sacramento shooting suspect Dandrae Martin, said her client is innocent until proven guilty and she has to review all the evidence prosecutors have.

"What can they prove? Can they support the charges?" she asked.