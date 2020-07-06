Rutgers University plans to reopen mostly remotely for fall semester

article

Rutgers University announced Monday it plans to offer mostly remote classes with a limited number of in-person classes when it opens for the fall semester.

President Jonathan Holloway said in a statement that the university had consulted with public health and university officials regarding the decision.

"We have wanted very fervently to be able to resume some version of a normal semester," said Holloway. "But given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the near-term outlook for the public health crisis in our state, and the uncertainty about the course of the pandemic, we had to make a different decision."

Among the guidelines issued by NJ's Office of Higher Education to colleges and universities in crafting a reopening plan are: social distancing required in classrooms, residence halls, restrooms, and other areas across campus. Also, limitations enacted on the number of students who may return to residence halls and restricted access to residential common areas.

"Because of the ongoing requirements for social distancing and guided by our paramount priority of safeguarding the people of our university community, we determined that most courses this fall will have to rely on remote methods of instruction—delivered both in real-time and asynchronously," said Holloway.

The university has not made any decisions regarding winter session or the spring semester.