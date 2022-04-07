Russia-Ukraine war: NY couple continues mission to help refugees

Justin and Neina Vetrano call it their new purpose. The couple founded the nonprofit LIFE for Ukraine to provide transportation and overnight accommodations for refugees in desperate need of support after fleeing the war.

"It's not even something I chose to do," Justin said. "I feel like it chose me."

Their mission has shifted since FOX 5 NY shared their story in March. They said fewer people are crossing the border. Instead, the focus is now on helping house those who have come over to establish a new life.

"They just keep coming," he said. "My heart is here trying to do what I can to be helpful to people who need it so much."

And the need is tremendous, according to Justin. Neina returned to New York for work but Justin, a pastor at the Life Lutheran Church in Old Westbury, extended his trip for another week. Each day, he continues to receive calls and text messages around the clock from people seeking to secure safe housing for those displaced.

Justin spoke to FOX 5 NY from the rooftop of an office building that they converted into the LIFE for Ukraine refugee center in Constanta, Romania. They're installing a kitchen, sinks, and showers. Once construction is complete, it will house up to 45 people.

"People ask how long they'll stay and they don't even know," Justin said. "There's no plan. They're just trying to get away from their home."

Justin said the goal is to find ways to support long-term refugees. The hope is to open a Ukrainian school and employ refugee teachers to educate the children who so desperately need some sort of normalcy.

"From our perspective, we know they probably won't be able to go home in the near few months," Justin said.

Until then, the couple will do what they can to make the most of the situation.

