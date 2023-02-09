New Jersey councilman allegedly shot, killed by former PSE&G co-worker

A New Jersey councilman was fatally shot outside the PSE&G facility in Somerset, allegedly by a former co-worker, the prosecutor’s office said.

Russell Heller, 51, was a Republican councilman in Milford Borough in Hunterdon County. He was also actively employed with PSE&G at the facility.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, police responded to multiple 911 calls Wednesday around 7:02 a.m. reporting a shooting victim within the parking lot located on Weston Canal Road in Somerset.

Officers found a man, identified as Heller, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An investigation revealed former PSE&G employee Gary Curtis, 58, of Washington in Warren County, approached Heller in the parking lot and allegedly shot him outside his vehicle.

Former PSE&G employee Gary Curtis, 58, allegedly shot and killed councilman Russell Heller, 51, outside his vehicle.

Around 10:20 a.m., authorities tracked Curtis down to a parking lot area in Bridgewater Township. Authorities approached the vehicle and found him suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was in possession of a firearm, and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

"The investigation has revealed that the shooting of Mr. Heller was not politically connected with his elected office or political affiliation." — Deputy Chief Frank Roman Jr.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.

The shooting comes a week after Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot and killed outside her home in the Parlin section of town, authorities said.

Authorities received a 911 call last Wednesday around 7:22 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Samuel Circle, which is inside the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex.

Police found Dwumfour in the front seat of her vehicle. She had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Residents of the apartment complex, where Dwumfour lived on the third floor, believe the shooting was targeted.

They said she was coming home from work and about to park her SUV when out of nowhere, someone came out and opened fire, shooting her 13 times through her truck window.

They said she then lost control of her SUV, and continued to roll down the hill and slam into a parked Mercedes-Benz.

Authorities said the homicide is under investigation. No arrests have been made.