Runaway found 'camping' inside Bed, Bath & Beyond

Published 
North Carolina
Associated Press
FILE: A view of a Bed Bath and Beyond store on October 03, 2019 in Daly City, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. - Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up Monday morning.

The Greenville employees called local police around 8:30 a.m. and officers responded to a “breaking and entering in progress," according to The News & Observer.

The intruder turned out to be a 14-year-old runaway who had “camped out" at the store overnight after leaving home, Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.

The teen wasn't harmed and was taken back to his house. His name wasn't immediately released.

