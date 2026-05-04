Rudy Giuliani health update: Former NYC mayor recovering from pneumonia

The Brief Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia and remains in critical but stable condition, according to his spokesperson. A preexisting restrictive airway disease linked to his response at the World Trade Center on September 11 complicated his illness and required mechanical ventilation. He is now breathing on his own, with his family and primary medical provider at his side as support and prayers continue to pour in.



Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia, according to a spokesperson.

What we know:

His condition remains critical but stable as he continues to receive medical care.

Statement from Giuliani's spokesperson

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony on Sept. 11, 2025 in Manhattan. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia. On September 11th, Mayor Giuliani ran toward the towers to help those in need, which later led to a diagnosis of restrictive airway disease.



This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition.



He is now breathing on his own, with his family and primary medical provider at his side.



Mayor Giuliani is the ultimate fighter—as he has demonstrated throughout his life—and he is winning this battle.



His family deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support. The mayor believes in the power of prayer, and we are feeling that strength today.



He remains in critical but stable condition. Please keep the prayers coming.

America's Mayor

The backstory:

Giuliani earned the sobriquet "America’s Mayor," as well as being named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2001, for his response and leadership while serving as mayor of New York City in the wake of the September 11th attacks that brought down the World Trade Center towers. Giuliani, who had led the city since 1994, stepped down when his term in office expired at the end of the year.

In 2008, Giuliani launched a bid for the White House and was an early front-runner in the Republican primaries before being eclipsed by Arizona Sen. John McCain, the eventual GOP nominee. He returned to presidential politics eight years later, not as a candidate, but as a member of Donald Trump’s team during his successful 2016 bid for the White House.

Prior to becoming mayor, Giuliani rose to prominence as a federal prosecutor, as an Associate Attorney General in the early 1980s and then as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1983 until the beginning of 1989. During that time, Giuliani built a reputation by prosecuting cases against mob leaders.