Rowgatta comes to Union Square

Rowgatta, located in Union Square, is New York’s newest boutique rowing fitness studio.

The boot camp was created by two former lawyers who got fed up with their 9 - 5 gig.

Passionate about fitness Kenny Rosenzweig and Nadav Ben-Chanoch crafted the concept of combining cross-fit-like circuit training and rowing to what is now Rowgatta.

The low-impact workouts last 50 minutes, and serve up a calorie-burning, music-bumpin’ workout.

You can visit Rowgatta at 31 West 14th Street New York, NY, 10011, and learn more online at: rowgatta.com