2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on NJ highway

Two people were killed following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 80 in Hackensack, New Jersey, state police said.

The accident happened on Tuesday just before midnight near milepost 66.6.

According to state police, a Toyota SUV traveling in the eastbound local lane struck the median and hit a tractor-trailer in the express lane.

The tractor trailer then hit the median and crashed into a box truck in the westbound lane, causing it to burst into flames, state police said.

The driver and passenger in the box truck were killed. Their identities were pending confirmation.

The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.