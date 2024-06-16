Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Police release suspect description

The Round Rock Police Department has released a description of the suspect in Saturday night's shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Old Settlers Park.

Law enforcement is looking for a Black male, 19 to 20 years old, 5'7" with a thin build and short dreads. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police Chief Allen Banks says ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a successful arrest.

A total of 14 people, between the ages of 10 and 62, were taken to area hospitals and as of 6 p.m., most have been released, Banks said. Those still in the hospital are in stable condition and expected to be released within the next couple of days.

Police will be releasing the identities of those killed on Monday. Chief Banks says detectives were at their families' homes Sunday evening.

Banks said they are interviewing many witnesses at the event.

RRPD said overnight that the shooting had begun during an altercation between two groups at the event at around 10:50 p.m. at Old Settlers Park. The incident did not happen near the main stage but near the vendor section of the festival.

Anyone with video or information about this incident is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.