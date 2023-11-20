Expand / Collapse search

Torso found on NYC beach believed to be Emmy-award winning filmmaker

A torso found on a Queens beach is believed to be Irish filmmaker and photographer Ross McDonnell.

QUEENS, N.Y. - A torso discovered on a New York City beach is thought to belong to Irish filmmaker and photographer Ross McDonnell. 

Police think the 44-year-old Emmy winner may have drowned, and his remains washed up on Breezy Point beach in Queens on Friday.

McDonnell was last seen leaving his Brooklyn home on Nov. 4.

A few days later, his bike was found locked up at Fort Tilden Beach.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the person while they wait for DNA testing or a cause of death.