Tram jam: Roosevelt Island locals fight for priority as tourists take over

The Roosevelt Island Tram offers one of the most breathtaking views of New York City at the price of a subway ride.

But for residents of Roosevelt Island, the scenic attraction has become a frustrating obstacle in their daily lives.

The tram, which provides a quick and efficient way to travel between the island and Manhattan, has seen a surge in tourist traffic since the pandemic.

Viral TikTok videos showcasing its panoramic views have turned it into a must-see destination, often resulting in lines stretching all the way down 59th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Paul Krikler, a Roosevelt Island resident and member of Manhattan’s Community Board 8, launched the petition to address the issue.

"When tourists treat the tram like an amusement park ride, it disrupts our lives," he says.

However, his efforts have faced backlash.

At a recent virtual board meeting, one member called his approach,"an insult to the entire community of Roosevelt Island."

For locals like Amy Namdar, who rely on the tram to commute to work or transport their children to school, the crowds have made essential trips unbearable.

She is among many residents who have signed a petition advocating for priority boarding for locals and workers.

"It’s really a lifeline for our community in terms of transit," Namdar said.

A view of the Roosevelt Island Tramway on Earth Day, April 22, 2021 in New York City.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC), which oversees the tram, has stated that it cannot implement priority boarding. "As public transportation, the tram is open to all, without discrimination," the organization said. RIOC emphasized its commitment to serving residents while welcoming all New Yorkers and visitors.

Despite RIOC’s stance, residents believe changes are necessary. "We need to improve it," one local said. Ideas like increasing tram frequency or creating a separate line for tourists have been floated, but no formal solutions have been adopted yet.

For now, the tram remains both a lifeline and a headache, caught between serving its original purpose and being a victim of its own popularity.