article

Roger Clemens's son, Kory, is in hot water again after being charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash in Houston.

According to court documents, Kory struck another vehicle causing heavy front end damage while intoxicated.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The documents added that Kory was throwing up, unsteady on his feet, with a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from person, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and stumbling when he walked.

As FOX 26 has reported, Kory was charged with DWI back in May of 2019, but it was dismissed on August 12, 2020, pursuant to a pretrial diversion completion.

Kory is expected to be back in court on Thursday for arraignment.