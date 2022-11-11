Expand / Collapse search

Rockefeller Christmas Tree cut down and heading to NYC

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Holidays
FOX 5 NY

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree chosen

The tree that will take center stage in Rockefeller Plaza for the 2022 holiday season was cut down in Queensbury, New York, on Thursday, November 10, before being loaded onto a truck headed to Manhattan. Credit: Bill Trojan via Storyful

NEW YORK - The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been cut down and is on its way to New York City.

This year's tree is from Queensbury, a town in New York's Warren County, roughly 200 miles north of New York City. 

RELATED: Starbucks holiday drinks and seasonal red cups return to stores this week

The 82-foot tall Norway Spruce will be erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 12, and then be dressed with over 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The tree was donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, the Glens Falls Chronicle reported.

The official tree-lighting ceremony will be held on November 30.