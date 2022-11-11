Rockefeller Christmas Tree cut down and heading to NYC

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been cut down and is on its way to New York City.

This year's tree is from Queensbury, a town in New York's Warren County, roughly 200 miles north of New York City.

The 82-foot tall Norway Spruce will be erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 12, and then be dressed with over 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The tree was donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, the Glens Falls Chronicle reported.

The official tree-lighting ceremony will be held on November 30.