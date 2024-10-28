Rockefeller Center Christmas tree: What to know about this year's display

Put your Halloween decorations to the side as it's time for the Rockefeller Christmas tree to come to NYC.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City's most popular holiday attractions, drawing thousands of admirers every year.

Rockefeller Center announced that this year's Christmas tree will come from Massachusetts, the first tree to come from the state since 1959.

(Credit: Tishman Speyer)

The Norway Spruce from West Stockbridge, MA, in the Southern Berkshires region, will be cut on Thursday, Nov. 7 and arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9, officials said.

After it's wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a Swarovski star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Dec. 4.

It will be on display until mid-January 2025.