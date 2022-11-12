Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in Manhattan

Thanksgiving may still be a few weeks away but in Manhattan, the holiday season has definitely begun as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived on Saturday.

The 82-foot tall Norway spruce, believed to be about 85 to 90 years old, is from Queensbury, a town in New York's Warren County, roughly 200 miles north of New York City.

Believed to be about 85 to 90 years old, the tree was donated by the Lebowitz family, the Glens Falls Chronicle reported.

Once erected Saturday afternoon, the tree will be decorated with over 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The official tree-lighting ceremony will be held on November 30.

