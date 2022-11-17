Expand / Collapse search

Rock & Roll HOF induction ceremony airs this weekend. Here's the lineup.

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
NEW YORK - The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air Saturday at 8 p.m. on HBO, and be available to stream on HBO Max. Joel Peresman, CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, joined Good Day New York to discuss details about the inductees and special performances.

Lionel Richie, Eurythmics, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Olivia Rodrigo and the Zac Brown Band are all part of this year's ceremony. Here is a list of the inductees:

Performer Category

  • Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
  • Duran Duran
  • Eminem
  • Eurythmics
  • Dolly Parton
  • Lionel Richie
  • Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award

  • Judas Priest
  • Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award

  • Harry Belafonte
  • Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award

  • Allen Grubman
  • Jimmy Iovine
  • Sylvia Robinson

Special Guests

  • Zac Brown Band
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • P!nk
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Dr. Dre