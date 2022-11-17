Rock & Roll HOF induction ceremony airs this weekend. Here's the lineup.

article

The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air Saturday at 8 p.m. on HBO, and be available to stream on HBO Max. Joel Peresman, CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, joined Good Day New York to discuss details about the inductees and special performances.

Lionel Richie, Eurythmics, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Olivia Rodrigo and the Zac Brown Band are all part of this year's ceremony. Here is a list of the inductees:

Performer Category

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

Special Guests