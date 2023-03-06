New York concert stampede leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

article

False fears of a shooting at a rap concert in Rochester, New York, sent a crowd surging toward the exits, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.

Police found "no evidence to support a shooting having occurred" inside the concert late Sunday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement.

According to the department, a 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition.

Police officials were expected to brief the media Monday morning on the stampede.

Six additional people were dropped off by private vehicle at hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Adams said, but later determined injuries weren't consistent with gunshot wounds.

A T-shirt and balloons are placed at a memorial outside the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park on Nov. 7, 2021 in Houston. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

"The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots," Adams said.

GloRilla, a Memphis native whose 2022 song "F.N.F. (Let’s Go)" with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance, tweeted that she was "praying everybody is ok."

Fatal crowd surges have been a recurring disaster at concerts and other large events in the U.S. and around the world, including a 2021 concert by rapper Travis Scott in which 10 people died, and 300 others were injured, at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Those killed ranged in age from 9 to 27, and died from compression asphyxia.

Some 50,000 people attended the festival.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.