Robbers throw knives, store items at workers in NYC deli robbery

A group of robbers threw kitchen knives, store products, and even a food display rack at two deli workers in Manhattan.

The NYPD says it happened last Wednesday inside Eleganza Gourmet Deli located at 1 Convent Avenue, in Harlem. Three people went into the deli around 3 p.m.

3 people are wanted for an attempted robbery of Eleganza Gourmet Deli.

They demanded money from two men who were working in the store.

They then started throwing items at the men, including the kitchen knives. No one was injured in the attack.

The New York City Police Department is asking for help in identifying three people shown in a video that was released on Monday. It was unclear if anything was stolen from the store.