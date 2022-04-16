Robbers steal over $4K in CBD oil from Brooklyn shop

The NYPD is on the hunt for two suspects who robbed a smoke shop in Brooklyn, making off with $1,000 cash and $4,800 worth of CBD liquid.

According to authorities, two men walked into Zaza Exotics on Cozine Avenue in East New York around 3:00 p.m. on Friday and approached the counter.

One man produced a handgun and pointed at the 20-year-old clerk, grabbing his collar and demanding money.

The second suspect made his way behind the counter, where he punched a 27-year-old man in the face and pushed him to the ground.

The gunman then fired a single shot that didn't hit anyone.

The suspects managed then stole cash and the CBD oil, before getting into a white sedan and driving away.

The first man was last seen wearing a dark-colored Nike hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, sunglasses, a white surgical mask, a black balaclava, and yellow and black gloves.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans, and a black balaclava with black and blue sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.