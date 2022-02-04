Robbers steal $70K from SoHo luxury store

Police are on high alert after a brazen robbery at a SoHo luxury store.

The NYPD says five men robbed the Celine Boutique on Thursday. Two of the suspects pretend ed to shop, then acted like they were leaving so the security guard would open the door for them.

Police say that's when three others joined the group and made off with $70K in high-end handbags.

The suspects took off in a black Toyota SUV and are still on the loose.

Advertisement