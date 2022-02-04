Expand / Collapse search

Robbers steal $70K from SoHo luxury store

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Soho
FOX 5 NY

Thieves rob SoHo luxury store

A group of thieves participated in a brazen robbery at a luxury store in SoHo on Thursday.

Police are on high alert after a brazen robbery at a SoHo luxury store.

The NYPD says five men robbed the Celine Boutique on Thursday. Two of the suspects pretended to shop, then acted like they were leaving so the security guard would open the door for them.

Police say that's when three others joined the group and made off with $70K in high-end handbags.

The suspects took off in a black Toyota SUV and are still on the loose.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters